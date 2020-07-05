The Joplin City Council should not advance reopening given the spike in the rate of new COVID-19 cases here.
On the Joplin City Council agenda for July 6, item No. 2 under new business is the discussion of the COVID 19 Response and Recovery Plan. The likely thrust of discussion will be whether to further open the community under the plan. Joplin’s COVID-19 plan criteria No. 1 for further reopening is a “sustained decrease in prevalence of cases for at least 14 days.”
We aren’t there. Over the past three weeks, the Joplin area has led the nation or been near the top of the list for the rate of increase of new infections.
Furthermore, the coronavirus infection curve is on the rise in 40 of the 50 states, and top U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci told the U.S. Senate recently he "would not be surprised" if new coronavirus cases in the country reach 100,000 per day. We are headed in a dangerous direction.
Joplin is in phase 2, step 2 of the recovery plan. Occupancy for most businesses is set at 25% of the building code occupancy. For larger businesses of more than 10,000 square feet, it is 10%. Restaurants and bars are limited to 6 feet between tables with no more than 10 at a table. Mass gatherings of fewer than 50 individuals have resumed. Physical distancing of 6 feet is standard. Places of worship, theaters, gyms, barbers, cosmetologists, massage therapists, tattooists and body piercers, and tanning salons are open at 50% of code occupancy.
Phase 3 would remove restrictions on most businesses. That would not only be inappropriate, but the city should be ready to consider stepping back if the trend continues. The plan states, “If the spread of COVID-19 increases to unacceptable levels, the recommendation is to move backwards through the steps up to and including resuming a stay-at-home order.”
Our city needs leadership, as does our area. We think the unwillingness to impose a mask mandate was a mistake. Other communities, including Carthage and Neosho have also considered steps to curb the spike, but there is a dramatic reluctance to act.
We get it. Tightening restrictions would further economic damage. It is politically risky and doesn’t have broad popular support. But inaction is also a decision, and it is the wrong one.
Cases likely could be curbed regardless of council action if residents took personal responsibility to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Those who understand the ideal of personal liberty should be the first to act.
Appropriate to the celebration of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson held that for the American republic to survive, citizens would need to govern themselves. That concept of self-governance includes the idea that individual freedom is to be accompanied by concern for our fellow man, a duty to the community. Crying "my freedom" while ignoring "my responsibility" is to be unworthy of our liberty. We have a duty to the general welfare and accountability to one another.
Personal responsibility or council leadership: At least one, and preferably both, are desperately needed.
