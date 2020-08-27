The Four-State Area didn't even make it through a full week of classes before a local school had to close because of the coronavirus.
The Webb City School District earlier this week closed the Madge T. James Kindergarten Center after six employees there tested positive for COVID-19 and remaining staff expressed concerns about symptoms. The closure is expected to last through the rest of this week, and deep cleaning and testing will take place in the interim.
While no one likes to see a school closed temporarily because of the disruption it can cause to students' education, Webb City made the right call here. The school district and its superintendent, Anthony Rossetti, deserve credit for listening to the concerns of employees about COVID-19, taking them seriously and promptly taking action. There is nothing more important for a school district right now than keeping its teachers and students safe, and Webb City has rightfully demonstrated that is a priority.
We also appreciate how the school district plans to inform the community of coronavirus spread going forward — by publishing an online portal that will show how many staff and students have been infected. The site will list the number of staff from each building who have been quarantined and the number of students the district knows about, according to the superintendent.
“I would prefer our community know what our struggles are as we work through this pandemic,” Rossetti told us.
We would prefer that too. The public needs to know how the virus is affecting its local schools, and the more information that is disclosed about cases and community spread, the better chance we will have to track the virus' movement and curtail it before another outbreak occurs.
It's important to note that the struggles in working through the pandemic won't be faced by Webb City alone. There's no road map for school districts trying to balance education with a public health emergency, and administrations all over the region — and, indeed, across the country — are trying to figure out how to safely proceed with in-person classes while keeping everyone on their campuses safe.
But since Webb City appears to be among the first in our area to be tested by the virus in this way, we'd like to say we're grateful for its aggressive and transparent approach that emphasizes student and employee safety. If other school districts find themselves in a similar position this fall, they should follow suit.
