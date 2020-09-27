Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning, then windy with periods of thunderstorms later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low 47F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.