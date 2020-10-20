Our view: Let's hope third time a charm for Olivia Apartments in Joplin

Could the third time be a charm?
Let's hope so.
For the third time in the past five years, a developer has plans for Joplin’s Olivia Apartments at the corner of Fourth Street and Moffet Avenue.
Bywater Development Group out of St. Louis has a solid track record, the Globe learned, after talking with representatives of communities where the company has undertaken other projects.
J. David Dodson, CEO, said the company's vision includes 22 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom units for seniors in the Olivia. Total development costs are around $12 million.
The trick will be getting federal and state affordable housing tax credits as well as federal and state historic tax credits. If Bywater can do that, Dodson told us, "We think we may be able to make a go of it.”
We wish Bywater well.
The 114-year-old five-story building has been empty since 2006 and has become a downtown eyesore, disintegrating before our eyes. If something doesn't happen, Joplin could lose a jewel.
In other words, it may be three strikes and we are out.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said last week the Olivia is leaking, “and it needs help quickly.”
She also said the building is a priority for the alliance’s Endangered Properties Program.
“It is still savable now, but we do need to do something to dry it out,” she said.
Josh Shackles, a Joplin resident who several years ago created the “Save the Olivia” Facebook page, said: “Now it is at the point where it is not going to make it much longer. It’s fighting the elements.”
Dodson argues that as our population ages, with a growing number of seniors on limited incomes and "rent‐burdened," that affordable housing like this will be needed all the more.
We'll keep our fingers crossed.
