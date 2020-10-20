Our view: Let's hope third time a charm for Olivia Apartments in Joplin

The Olivia had a well-deserved reputation as the "handsomest apartment house in the West." Anton Bendelari, a civil and mining engineer from Canada, moved to Joplin during the mining boom. He commissioned architect Austin Allen and the contracting firm Dieter and Wenzel to construct this five-story, $150,000 masterpiece. The structure, begun in February 1906, opened in October that same year. Postcard from 1915. Courtesy | Historic Postcard Collection, The Joplin Public Library