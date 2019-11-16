The Joplin Regional Community Foundation has once again walked away with an Affiliate of the Year award from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The award was based on growth in assets, new funds, grant-making and participation in the Legacy Society. Here are the Joplin foundation’s stats: In the past year, it has increased its assets by more than 76%, opened eight new funds, increased grant-making by $3.5 million, added three new Legacy Society members and awarded two $50,000 grants through its Philanthropic Society.
In all honesty, we should have known that the award was coming. After all, the foundation is quite active, raising money and distributing it to local nonprofits, charities and other organizations that work hard to make this community a better place to live.
Congratulations on the recognition, and keep up the good work.
But that’s not the only local foundation stepping it up.
The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Development Foundation last week raised a record $103,000 during its annual fundraising gala, which also celebrated NEO’s centennial.
Those funds will be put to good use; the college last year was able to distribute nearly $150,000 in student scholarships, largely thanks to donations raised during the gala. They’ll also go toward a special project being undertaken by one of the oldest departments on campus — the agriculture department.
“We want to give a special thanks to our business community, alumni and friends who helped us set an event record,” said Jennifer Walker, the foundation’s executive director. “The $100,000 will help fund scholarships and support the NEO ag department’s effort to build a greenhouse for educational instruction and community projects.”
We can’t think of a better way to use a record-breaking amount of money raised through the generosity of the community than to invest in the education of our college students.
Well done.
A good cause
And speaking of our college students, members of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity at Missouri Southern State University are bringing back their Pigskin Run after a two-year absence.
They’ll run a ball from Joplin to Pittsburg (Kansas) State University today in honor of the Miners Bowl, which kicks off at 1 p.m. — and all to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
It’s great to see this fun event return to boost school spirit, promote a healthy MSSU-PSU rivalry and raise money for a good cause. Have a great run!
