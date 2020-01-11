Freeman Health System has launched a new program in which trained volunteers cuddle babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.
These volunteers — who sit with and talk to the infants but aren't allowed to change them, feed them or walk around with them — aren't designed to replace parent interaction with their infant. We're sure that most, if not all, parents of NICU babies want to be with their newborns 24/7.
But we also know that life gets in the way of that desire — many parents have to go back to work, and some likely have other children at home who still need their attention and care. And if a parent is unlucky enough to fall ill, then hospital policy might prevent them from entering the NICU at all, no matter how badly they want to visit.
And that's where these volunteers will step in, spending time with the babies whose parents are unable to visit as often as they'd like. While the NICU staff will tick all the physical health boxes by ensuring that the babies are receiving the treatment they need to survive and grow, the volunteers will cover the social and emotional areas, helping the infants feel loved and comforted.
It's a great program to provide for the health and well-being of our most vulnerable new members of society, and we hope it will continue to grow.
Youth council efforts
Other young members of our society are gearing up for a project this spring that could have great results.
The Joplin Youth Council, which was created by the Joplin City Council to give youth a firsthand look at how local governments work, will continue political education and voter registration efforts this winter. Members of the youth council are planning booths at Joplin's Empire Market to promote voting in February and March.
There's no question that the elections in 2020 will be significant.
Voters in several area communities will have bond issues to consider for construction projects for their local school districts, and several communities, including Joplin, will elect new city council members. And looking ahead to November, voters will of course elect a president and — at least in Missouri — a governor.
It's promising that these high school students take the public's responsibility to vote so seriously. Kudos to them for being engaged in community and civic efforts.
