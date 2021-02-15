The Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization, took the unprecedented step Monday of asking member utilities to implement "controlled interruptions of service" amid extreme cold weather gripping the Midwest.
The emergency order was a result of electricity demand exceeding available generation, officials said. The directive applies to all members of the Southwest Power Pool, including Joplin-based Liberty Utilities.
Some companies, including Liberty, City Utilities in Springfield, Kansas City-based Evergy and the Grand River Dam Authority in Northeast Oklahoma, began announcing rotating power outages and shut-offs to commercial and industrial customers.
Liberty officials also asked its customers to reduce energy consumption through at least today.
No one wants rotating power outages or rolling interruptions. The temperature outside is worse than cold — it's life-threateningly cold, the kind of cold that seeps through the cracks of your home and chills you to your bones. It's the kind of cold that keeps everyone indoors — where, by the way, laundry has to be washed, dinner has to be cooked and cellphones and computers have to be charged for us to be able to work or complete schoolwork at home.
A power outage, even a temporary one, only adds to the misery. But the alternative, the Southwest Power Pool says, is potentially longer-lasting, more widespread outages.
So what can be done? There are plenty of little things, amounting to fairly minor inconveniences compared with what could happen otherwise:
• Turn down the thermostat setting to 65.
• Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters.
• Avoid using high-energy appliances.
• Turn off and unplug computers and TVs when they're not in use.
• Turn off nonessential lights, and postpone all nonessential energy use.
Unless we take the steps listed above to reduce our energy consumption, then rotating power outages could be what we'll get. We're all in this together, so let's hang in there, grit our teeth and make some small sacrifices to prevent major problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.