A new initiative to level the playing field among high school students when it comes to dual credit and dual enrollment classes at Missouri Southern State University sounds promising.
The initiative, called On the Move, will waive up to six hours of tuition per semester for high school students taking concurrent enrollment classes through MSSU. To be eligible for the waiver, students must also be eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches through their school system.
Dual credit classes are a terrific option for high school students. For a fraction of the cost, students can take college-level courses, frequently taught in their own high school by their own teachers, and rack up that college credit before they even graduate from high school. If you're a high school student taking two dual credit classes as a junior, the $50-per-credit-hour rate means you'll pay only $300, compared with the $1,457.76 it costs an undergraduate for the same two classes, yet you'll get the same level of academic rigor as the undergraduate.
But the reality is that $300 is unaffordable for many families on fixed or limited incomes. We hate to think of how many high school students don't even consider taking a dual credit class because they know their parents can't pay that cost.
"We want to make sure that all of those students are seen as equal," said Brett Meeker, MSSU's director of concurrent enrollment.
"Equal" seems to be the key word to this initiative. University officials said last week that On the Move seeks to offer equity among students, to remove that financial barrier for those who can least afford it in order to provide the same access to higher education for all students. With that burden removed, how many more students will see their futures brighten, see their horizons widen, with the promise of a college degree?
Although the program will open to all eligible students regardless of school district or state, it certainly promises to have a strong impact locally. The percentage of local students eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches continues to grow; within the Joplin School District, all but one school now have a student population in which more than 50% of students are eligible for free or reduced-rate lunches.
A college degree is increasingly required by employers in today's world, but if you can't afford it, it's easy to get left behind. Congratulations to Missouri Southern for an innovative approach to ensuring that college is accessible to all students, giving our young adults the best chance for success in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.