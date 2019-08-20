If history at Missouri Southern State University is any indication, then all eyes should be on Oceania right now.
The university has a knack for selecting a country or region for its annual themed semester, a staple of its international mission, at just the right time. Think about 2016, when the semester focused on Great Britain as voters in the United Kingdom had just supported Brexit, or the withdrawal from the European Union. Consider 2017, when Korea was the focus amid rising diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and North Korea and the headline-grabbing death of American student Otto Warmbier after he'd been imprisoned in the north.
Now that the fall semester has begun at MSSU, a series of lectures, art exhibits, musical and theater performances, and hands-on activities also has launched — all centered on this year's themed semester, Oceania.
The Oceanic region includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru and Kiribati. It also includes territories of other independent nations, such as the U.S.'s Hawaiian Islands.
Few may have heard about many of these places, but consider this:
• One of the most important moments in American history occurred in this region when the Japanese military struck the naval base at Pearl Harbor, prompting U.S. entry into World War II and its bloody island hopping campaign through the Pacific.
• A shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March of this year at a mosque killed 51 people, leading the suspect to be charged with terrorism and the country to implement immediate changes in its gun laws. The parliament overwhelmingly sought to restrict nearly all semi-automatic weapons, and an international coalition pledged to combat online extremism. Perhaps there are some lessons here for us as we grapple with our own mass shootings.
• Climate change is an imminent threat to the people of Oceania. Warming ocean waters are bleaching the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, one of the biggest tourist draws for Australia, and rising waters could displace millions from these island nations, which have formed partnerships to develop sustainable and energy-efficient living and environmental solutions.
Certainly we could find some lessons from them in this realm as well as climate change becomes a more pervasive issue around the globe. Said Wu Hongbo, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Small Island Developing States in 2014: “These issues are a priority for small island developing states because of their unique circumstances, remote location and high vulnerability, but we must remember that some of these issues, such as climate change and disaster resilience, have global consequences, and we must all work together to ensure a sustainable future."
Lest you think it's all serious business, there will also be a marsupial on campus next week to visit with and eventual opportunities to taste Vegemite (Australia's famed food spread made from yeast extract) and paint boomerangs.
Put the Oceania semester on your calendar this fall, and check out mssu.edu/oceania for a full list of events. We'll see you there.
