The annual themed semester at Missouri Southern State University is underway, presenting a full slate of activities and a terrific opportunity for the community to learn about a specific region of the world — the Caribbean.
Events will celebrate the history and culture of 13 independent countries: Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Dominica.
Curious about how Jack Sparrow holds up against the real pirates of the Caribbean? Want to discover how baseball became the biggest sport in Cuba? Interested in examining Bob Marley's music, lyrics and culture? All of those topics and more will be offered through public presentations, to be delivered both in person and online because of COVID-19 safety precautions and procedures in place at MSSU.
There are also art exhibitions, musical concerts, film screenings and a book club slated throughout the semester, all focusing on Caribbean people, places and culture. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public.
The themed semester has been a hallmark of the university and its state-mandated mission of international education for more than two decades. Interestingly, MSSU has a knack for picking countries or regions that are particularly relevant at the time of study:
• Great Britain was highlighted in 2016, the year that a slight majority of voters there supported Brexit, or separation from the European Union.
• Turkey was the focus in 2014 as millions of refugees fled from Syria to that country and U.S.-Iran negotiations took place with Turkey playing the middle man.
• Egypt was studied in 2011, shortly after the beginning of the Arab Spring revolutions that led to the end of Hosni Mubarak's 30-year tenure as president.
• China was the subject of the first themed semester in 1997 as that country was undergoing negotiations to receive Hong Kong from Great Britain.
The Caribbean semester this year feels no less relevant. This region of the world was heavily affected in the 15th and 16th centuries by the arrival of Europeans, who would import millions of slaves from Africa to work on sugar, coffee and tobacco plantations. The influence of Africans on the Caribbean has created a unique culture to study and become immersed in for those looking to support Black lives today.
We encourage everyone to visit the full schedule of events at mssu.edu/themed-semester, find something that interests you and attend it. We promise it will be educational, enlightening and a safe way to "travel" to another part of the world during the pandemic.
