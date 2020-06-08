Our neighbors in Bentonville, Arkansas, have decided to remove the granite statue of the Confederate soldier that has stood on the town square for more than a century.
It is the right thing to do.
One side of the monument states, "They fought for home and fatherland."
The United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns it, have agreed to move the 20-foot monument to private property near Bentonville Cemetery.
When the monument was dedicated in 1908, keynote speaker Clifton Breckinridge (son of former U.S. vice president and Confederate Gen. John C. Breckinridge, and himself a Confederate veteran) argued that the South “had a perfect and constitutional right to secede,” according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, and did so to ensure “the faithful administration of (the Constitution’s) powers upon the sacred principle, not of privilege but of equal rights.”
And all of it — what was written on the monument and what was proclaimed at the dedication — is negationist nonsense.
A group — Shame of Bentonville — had been advocating for the removal of the monument for more than a year, saying, "There is no excuse to have a Confederate monument on the main square of a modern American city. The statue was erected to instill fear and promote violence."
The group is right.
It also launched a petition on change.org that has gathered close to 7,000 supporters.
Virginia, too, recently agreed to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, with the governor saying the state will no longer "preach a false version of history."
Every time we see monuments such as these, we are reminded of the long journey of Confederate Cavalry Gen. Joseph Orville Shelby, who is himself immortalized in a monument, and hearken back to an interview he gave at the end of his life.
Shelby, according to a biographer, was “a blue-chip stockholder” in the slave-holding South and led Missourians who attempted to hijack Kansas elections before the war. By his own admission, he was among the most violent murderers of that era.
“I went there to kill free state men. I did kill them,” he said.
During the war, he led men in battles at Carthage, Wilson's Creek and Pea Ridge, and led a raid on Missouri. Later in life, though, Shelby disavowed the cause and adopted a tone of regret.
“I am now ashamed of myself," he said, remembering his role.
“I had no business there,” Shelby said of Kansas. “No Missourian had any business there with arms in his hands. The policy that sent us there was damnable, and the trouble we started on the border bore fruit for 10 years.”
By Shelby’s own admission, he did not see what he had done as heroic, and his words put the lie to these kinds of memorials.
“Those were the days when slavery was in the balance, and the violence engendered made men irresponsible,” Shelby said. “I now see I was so myself.”
