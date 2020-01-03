The Joplin School District, its foundation and the community have been working together on a long-term project that is about to come to fruition — putting security cameras in every school in the district.
School officials and principals have apparently been wanting a better camera system for quite some time. Currently, only the high school, middle schools and four of the 11 elementary schools have cameras.
The new system — to include both indoor and outdoor cameras that will be placed wherever building principals determine — is a $225,800 purchase from a Joplin electronics company. Once the system is installed, every Joplin school will be covered by security cameras.
The cameras can be maneuvered remotely, and designated staff will have access to live and recorded feeds from both on the school campus and off. The district will determine who has access to the cameras.
It feels a little Big Brother-ish, but we recognize how crucial these cameras are in an era of school shootings. Their whole purpose is to keep schools safer, and we’re OK with being monitored a bit more in our public schools if the cameras can help flag or track problems before they arise.
The cameras, we believe, also could be useful in other ways — helping to track or outright prevent vandalism to playgrounds and other outdoor areas around the schools, for example, or tracking a child who wanders off from their class. If an alarm goes off at a school in the middle of the night, the principal soon will be able to check camera footage from a tablet computer or smartphone to see whether it’s a legitimate issue that requires immediate action or perhaps just a stray cat that tripped a motion sensor.
A shoutout must be given to the Joplin Schools Foundation, which raised approximately $130,000 from the community to put toward the project. The foundation has financially supported a variety of district projects over the years, and it committed to this one months ago after hearing about it from a school board member.
It’s a mark of solid community support for the project that the foundation was able to raise and contribute more than half of the total cost, and it gives the school district — and taxpayers — a bigger bang for their buck.
Student learning should be our No. 1 priority for our schools, but the truth is that students can’t and don’t learn unless they feel safe. This new system can help achieve that, and it’s a smart and necessary reality in today’s schools.
