We all use Facebook, whether it's to keep in touch with old friends, message family members who live far away or share our best selfies with the world. It's almost a requirement in some scenarios, such as an employee who must use Facebook for work purposes.
But many of us haven't realized that all of the data that we put on Facebook — personal data — is the way we pay to use that service. It's how Facebook generates its revenue stream, and it feels like a pretty steep price sometimes.
Some of that could change soon. Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets you limit what the social network can gather about you on outside websites and apps, The Associated Press reported last week.
The tool, called "off-Facebook activity," will allow you to opt in to see what activity Facebook tracks on you outside its own service. Blocking that tracking will simply disconnect those activities from your Facebook profile, but it won't actually stop the gathering of that data. Companies will still know if someone clicked on their ad, for example, but they won't necessarily know it was you.
The new feature has been in the works for more than a year, and Facebook officials blamed the long rollout on its complexity. It'll launch first in South Korea, Ireland and Spain; there's no official word yet on when it will be available to users in the U.S.
It's the latest step by Facebook to step up its privacy practices after intense governmental scrutiny in recent years, including a record $5 billion fine from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for mishandling user data. The settlement that accompanied the fine also places a number of limitations on Facebook, including how it allows third-party developers to use its platform, the notice it gives on using facial recognition technology and its usage of telephone numbers and email addresses for user services.
The new tool is a good first step for the company to take toward increased privacy settings, but we wonder why it took the company so long — it was founded in 2004 and became open to most users within two years — to prioritize the safety of its users.
Facebook's attempts to rectify the problem also shouldn't end here with its "off-Facebook activity" tool. The social media giant owes its billions of users worldwide transparency and honesty about its business practices, which are based on collecting user data for advertisers.
The price we pay to stay connected with others shouldn't be the entirety of our privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.