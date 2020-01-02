We've all gotten them.
That phone call at the most inconvenient time, with a suspiciously robotic sounding voice on the other end telling us that our student loans are at immediate risk of defaulting, or that a warrant will be issued for our arrest if we don't return the call.
Even the robocalls that are more benign and less fraudulent, such as those trying to sell us something, can be frustratingly unwanted.
But help is on the way to preserve the sanctity of our calls.
A new measure signed into law earlier this week by President Donald Trump is something we all should be able to get behind — stopping those pesky robocalls that plague our phones. The legislation had broad bipartisan support and was co-sponsored in the U.S. Senate by Missouri's Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, Oklahoma's James Inhofe and James Lankford and Kansas' Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran.
It was already illegal under federal law to fake numbers in order to defraud or cause harm, to send out automated telemarketing calls that don't have written permission or to scam people. But enforcement of those laws has been difficult.
The new law gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls, the Globe reported this week via The Associated Press. And when phone companies block robocalls, they must do so without charging consumers.
Consumer advocates called the law a "big victory" for Americans, who collectively receive billions — yep, billions with a "b" — of robocalls each month.
The new law won't fix all of our robocall problems. Nonautomated calls — that is, those in which an actual human calls you — still will go through to your phone. Some cellphones and most landline phones unfortunately won't be able to support new technology that is being developed to tell people whether the number that's calling is real or spoofed.
And certainly, some robocallers will just develop new ways to get around the restrictions.
But as we become more and more inundated with unwanted phone calls, we appreciate this first step. It's a promising start to what will hopefully be a robocall-free future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.