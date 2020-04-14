We know firsthand that the stay-at-home order has its blessings, as more families eat meals together, Mom and Dad aren't rushing off to their jobs or to the airport, and children and parents are hanging out in the evenings.
But into their homes in the middle of the pandemic has come a predator that can consume children, marriages and more.
Porn use has skyrocketed during the quarantine, in the United States and around the world, according to numerous studies.
"Porn consumption rates are up in general," Psychology Today reported recently. "For example, as reported by Pornhub, traffic has steadily increased in March as the pandemic has spread and lockdowns have been instituted in major cities and countries around the world. In fact, on March 17 alone ... traffic to the site was up 11.6%. Porn searches are up, in part, because a lot of people are at home with more time on their hands than usual."
Porn has always been a nightmare insinuating itself into our lives, and even before the pandemic, the number of daily internet searches for porn numbered in the billions. There are reports that porn sites now attract more visitors than Amazon, Netflix and Twitter combined, and the ugly truth is that porn infects the lives of nearly every teenager and many much younger children.
Last month, Pornhub offered free access to hardcore pornography, ostensibly as a "public service," but this was nothing more than an attempt to legitimize itself.
The National Center on Sexual Exploitation called it a "futile attempt to buy credibility by marketing its harmful and extreme hardcore pornography to a world fighting against COVID-19 — a shameful way to leverage a crisis for profit."
We agree.
We don't need to recite the wreckage porn leaves in its wake — exploited and abused women and children, broken marriages, a warped understanding of sexuality in children — but we do want to remind parents to keep their guards up, to be aware that this danger is lurking just a few keyboard clicks away.
