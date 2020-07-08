The Federal Communications Commission will vote later this month on whether to make 988 the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline.
If the measure is approved, phone service providers would have until July 2022 to implement the new number. Once it’s in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, in the same way that they can call 911 for an emergency. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255), which routes calls to about 170 crisis centers.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, in proposing the measure, said it will save lives.
“We believe that 988 — which has an echo of the 911 number we all know as an emergency number — will help people access mental health services," Pai said in a statement. "Establishing this special-purpose number will also highlight the urgency of addressing rising suicide rates in America and reduce the stigma too often associated with seeking assistance from suicide prevention and mental health services.”
Although it is a preventable cause of death, suicide remains a public health concern in the U.S. In 2017, the last year for which data was available, suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death overall, claiming the lives of more than 47,000 people, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. In fact, there were more than twice as many suicides (47,173) in the U.S. as there were homicides (19,510).
The statistics are even more dire for young people, for whom suicide remains the second-leading cause of death. And LGBTQ youths are at an even greater risk, according to The Trevor Project. Research shows that LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, and more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 24 in the U.S. seriously consider suicide each year.
"Americans in crisis cannot wait," said Sam Brinton, vice president of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, in a statement commending the FCC for moving forward with implementation of the 988 number. "It has never been more clear that our national mental health infrastructure requires reinforcement and innovation to meet the growing need."
It's expected that the FCC will vote to approve this proposal, as well it should. Replacing a long and burdensome telephone number with an easy-to-remember and discreet three-digit number is a great idea for individuals and their loved ones struggling with suicide, and it will help save countless lives.
