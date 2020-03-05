Next week, Missouri voters weigh in during the presidential preference primary.
When you go to the polls, you will be able to vote in whichever party’s primary you choose. It’s called an open primary. You tell the poll worker which party’s ballot you want to cast.
But there’s a move afoot in Jefferson City to require Missourians to register with a party months before the primary. In the primary, voters would be given that party’s ballot.
There’s concern because right now voters can cross party lines. Republicans can ask for a Democratic ballot and pick the candidate they want to run against President Donald Trump, for example. They may pick the most extreme candidate to advance their party’s chances. Democrats can do the same. It’s a dirty trick, but it happens.
The Globe reported recently that, in South Carolina, some tea party groups encouraged Republican voters to take advantage of their open primary and vote for a Democratic candidate they thought Trump could beat. In 2016, some liberal commentators urged Democrats to vote for Sen. Marco Rubio to stop Trump, according to The Washington Post.
The problem under the proposed system is that voters not affiliated with either party can’t vote for candidates in a primary; they could vote on noncandidate questions on the ballot.
We have concerns with changing the current system. We don’t think independents — 18 percent of voters, or nearly 1 in 5, according to some estimates — should be cut out of the process.
As parties swing to extremes because of money and social media pressure, we’re seeing the number of independent voters grow, and nationally, that number has gone from 23 percent in 2004 to 29 percent this year in the 31 states where people register — nearly 1 in 3. Gallup polls earlier this year found that in all 50 states between 40-45 percent of voters identify as independent.
Rick Watson, president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks, raised another concern. Registration to vote in a party’s primary would have to be done at least 23 weeks before the primary election, but candidates don’t have to file for the Aug. 4 primaries until March 31 — 18 weeks before the election. Voters would register before knowing who the candidates will be.
What if voters learn something about a candidate that causes them to want to change parties?
“If we add one layer of requirement that, should they have a change in philosophy, they would have to change their political party affiliation six months prior to the next primary election, I think that would cause frustration,” Watson said — and he’s right.
It also would hurt voters in areas that are dominated by one political party. What if a Democrat in Southwest Missouri or a Republican in St. Louis County, where the real choice is lined up within a single party, wanted to vote in a race that truly matters?
Leave the current setup alone.
