A few questions (and answers) for all those protesters out there bucking local and state stay-at-home orders:
Q: When did the first coronavirus death in the United States occur?
A: Feb. 29.
Q: How many deaths has the country recorded less than two months later?
A: More than 40,000, as on Monday
Q: At the rate we are going, we'll easily top 50,000 by the end of the month. Can you name an event — any event — in history that has caused so many American deaths in less than two months?
A: Hmm. That's a tough one.
How about the Civil War? No.
How about World War II? No.
Maybe the Spanish Flu, but if you are argue that, you are not making the case to open up the country but rather to err on the side of keeping it closed.
You see, as good as people have gotten at killing one another, we're amateurs compared with Mother Nature. It took mankind six years (1939-45) to kill an estimated 50 million to 75 million worldwide during World War II, and that's with every major country at the time all in for the war. The Spanish Flu killed 50 million in less than a third of that time.
It took us nearly four years to kill between 600,000 and 700,000 Americans during the Civil War. Again, we were all in. The Spanish Flu killed more Americans in less than half that time.
The lesson here is that we'd better respect Mother Nature's power — and her indifference to us.
Over the weekend, business leaders in New Orleans took out a full-page ad in the paper criticizing local business restrictions and calling for an easing of regulations.
Q: How many pages of obituaries did the paper have that same day?
A: Nine.
We can sympathize with those who have lost jobs and health care. We can understand and share their anxiety. We're all ready for life and work to return to normal. We're all wondering where the breaking point is. And as Americans, we can disagree about whether we're ready to reopen.
We just happen to think we're not through this thing. Not yet.
Go to the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Look up "Number of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S., by Date Reported."
Q: Do you see the any flattening?
A: No.
One last question?
Q: Why the rifles? Over the weekend, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Olympia, Washington, demonstrators bucking those stay-at-home orders showed up with military-style weapons. Again, why the rifles? To intimidate? To threaten?
When we see protesters locked — and likely loaded, otherwise what good is the gun — at events like this, our attention shifts from their cause and listening to the argument to: Is this person dangerous? How can we tell? Guns don't help make the case; they distract from it. We might be sympathetic with you on an issue, but bring guns and we just want out of there.
Protest all you want. Wave flags. Carry placards. Use bullhorns. Just leave the weapons at home.
If we've reached the point where we can't have conversation in this country without them, stay-at-home orders aren't our biggest problem.
