There is so much to be grateful for as we approach the annual celebration of Jesus’ birth.
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, recently approved to combat COVID-19, arrived Tuesday morning at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
By Thursday, the distribution of doses was in high gear. After receiving the first injection in the two-phase immunization, emergency room paramedic William Boles said, “I’ve seen many lives and many families that have been turned upside down because of this pandemic. It’s pure evil. But I think this (vaccine) is a great thing for us — for everyone. It will allow us to get ahead of this pandemic and ... put it behind us.”
Well said.
Paycheck protection
As Congress struggles to pass another round of COVID-19 relief, we reported Sunday that Joplin businesses have benefited from more than $38 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Though the program didn’t eliminate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, business owners here say it did diminish the damage. John Hipple of Sign Designs said, “We were able to keep our staff employed, which was the goal of the program. In a nutshell, it was very helpful.”
Let’s hope Congress renews the program that helps both businesses and workers.
Railway certification
Finally, Wildwood Ranch in west Joplin has become one of only a few locations designated as having site-ready BNSF Railway Co. railroad access.
The announcement Monday came after a two-year effort. An area of Wildwood Ranch south and west of 20th Street and Central City Road has been certified by the railroad for its Premier Parks, Sites and Transload Program.
The certification is a win for local economic development prospects. It makes the location more attractive to large industries that require rail access on-site. The site-ready certification provides BNSF with an inventory of locations that can be served by rail and are available for immediate development. The MOKAN Partnership, the regional economic development arm of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, worked with Wildwood Ranch manager Jimmer Pinjuv and BNSF to obtain the certification.
The site provides utilities and grading as an incentive for construction along the rail line, as well as having commissioned archaeological, environmental and wetlands studies.
Now it just needs the right resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.