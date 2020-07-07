Why the rifles?
We asked that question a few weeks back when protests were held from Pennsylvania to Puget Sound by those who were angry with stay-at-home orders and the economic toll they were taking as some of those protesters showed up with military-style weapons slung around their shoulders.
We ask again, given what happened last weekend in Georgia, but now with more urgency.
Why the rifles?
This time, it was predominantly Black protesters at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta — maybe 100-200 — demanding removal of the rock carving honoring three Confederate leaders. Many of these protesters wore paramilitary style clothing and face scarves and also carried rifles slung around their shoulders.
One man shouted into a loudspeaker: "I don't see no white militia. ... We're here. Where ... you at? We're in your house. Let's go."
We know why they bring rifles.
To intimidate. To threaten.
We thought it was reckless and dangerous when gun owners showed up at the Michigan Capitol to protest the shutdown. We think it's equally reckless and dangerous when they show up at Stone Mountain that way too.
Before you grab your gun to join a protest, ask yourself this: Is the gun helping or hurting? Every time we see protesters locked and loaded — whatever their message — our focus shifts from their cause to their carry. Rather than listening to their arguments to determine whether they have merit, we're listening to the voices in our own head that ask: Is this person dangerous? How can we tell? What's the fastest way out of here?
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Guns don’t help make the case at protests; they distract from it. We might sympathize with you on your issue, but bring guns and your issue becomes the first casualty.
Our ability to hold a conversation, to talk to one another, to have disagreements but to do so respectfully, has broken down in this country. We need to understand how that happened and figure out what can be done about it. And fast. One of these days, we fear, something awful is going to happen. That day may not be far away.
