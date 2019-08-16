Why are we gutting one of the most successful and popular pieces of environmental legislation ever?
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday announced changes that will reduce protections for at-risk species under the Endangered Species Act. President Donald Trump’s administration has pursued these changes for years. They are set to take effect starting in mid-September.
Consider the accomplishments of the 46-year-old ESA: It saved the bald eagle from extinction. Saved the grizzly bear. Saved the humpback whale. Saved the California condor. Saved the whooping crane and the gray wolf. The law protects more than 1,600 plant and animal species. It has a 99% success rate and has saved an estimated 227 species that likely would have gone extinct since the law’s passage in 1973.
Wildlife biologists and environmental groups say the changes will limit protections for many species, will reduce habitat preservation and will reduce the ability to respond to environmental and climate challenges.
Again, in the wake of a U.N. climate report that found a million species are threatened with extinction — why?
Here are some of the changes: Rules will reduce protections that threatened species — one step below endangered — are currently afforded. The changes will make it easier to remove species from protection. They will reduce the amount of habitat to be considered for protection when a species is endangered. They will reduce or eliminate the consideration of pending threats to species in making assessments. The new rules allow the consideration of the costs to protect species, including loss of potential income, in listing decisions.
These changes will reduce the regulatory burden in the consideration of impacts on threatened species and future endangered species, a stated goal of the White House. That move opens more territory to extractive industries — lumber, mining, oil — and for more commercial development at the cost of protecting species. As far as we can see, that is the point.
Gutting the ESA, sacrificing biodiversity for industry, is a travesty. While costs matter and economic activity is important, putting a price tag on extinction is antithetical to every goal of Congress and the White House when President Richard Nixon signed the law in 1973. Those goals haven’t changed. The American public overwhelmingly supports the work the act makes possible.
Fortunately, these administrative regulatory changes only affect future rulings on which species are endangered. Multiple expected lawsuits could block the changes, and they are likely to delay them for the foreseeable future. Also, Congress could — and should — intervene.
These changes are not good for living things — us included.
