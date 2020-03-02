Share the Harvest works.
So why does Robert Ross want to gut it?
Who knows? Ross, a Republican representative from Texas County, isn't talking. To us, to anyone.
That's his right, but he needs to leave what works alone.
Share the Harvest is a program through which Missouri deer hunters donate venison to feed those who are less fortunate. Last year, thousands of hunters provided nearly 350,000 pounds of meat and 6,795 whole deer. Meat processors prepare it and give the packages of venison to local food banks, food pantries and other organizations that get it out to those in need. Since it started nearly 30 years ago, the program has provided more than 4.3 million pounds of venison to Missourians.
Like we said, it works.
It's such a great idea that Bass Pro Shops, the Missouri Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation, the Missouri Food Banks Association, the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and a number of other organizations support it.
MDC also gives $150,000 a year to the program to help those meat processors offset their costs.
Last week, we learned that Ross proposed an amendment to the department's budget that deletes MDC's contribution to Share the Harvest.
That makes zero sense.
One Carthage processor told us his business did 102 deer for Share the Harvest last year, and while meat processors often eat part of the cost as their way of helping, because of the labor involved "and as many deer as we do," money from the state and sponsors helps offset their expenses.
It's a proven program — money well spent — and ultimately, the only people Ross is punishing are those who need food: the hungry and the less fortunate.
We call on more level-headed lawmakers to do the right thing and share some common sense with Ross.
