A shoutout to the Carthage Community Foundation, which has been at it for two decades now.
That's 20 years of making a difference, including more than $35,000 awarded this week to 16 groups that are working to improve the lives of area residents. Recipients of funding this year include Children's Haven of Southwest Missouri, the Community Clinic, the Carthage Crisis Center, and more.
What started with $1,250 in 1999 has now grown to $8.4 million in assets, and over 20 years the foundation has given more than $7 million to various charities and worthwhile organizations.
Amazing.
There's a lesson for us all in the virtue of persistence over time paying off in a big way.
While we're at it, how about another shoutout for the proposal to reinvent Joplin Plaza at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue. This is Joplin's oldest shopping center.
Newmark Moses Tucker Partners has renamed the 20-acre site "Creekside Plaza" and has a vision that includes a microbrewery, restaurants, a river walk and bike lanes linking Joplin parks.
They appear to have had success with projects in Fayetteville and Bentonville in Northwest Arkansas, as well as elsewhere. It calls itself the second largest commercial brokerage and management firm in that state. We're hopeful.
“There’s an opportunity to do something really special here, to have a Northwest Arkansas-type of development here in Joplin," said Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
We'd like to see more development that includes resurrecting Joplin creeks, reclaiming them from the ugly concrete drainage that they became.
Speaking of creeks ...
As we review some of the week's positive news around the region, it might help to remember a last lesson from Johnny Cash.
Joplin will surely come close to setting a record for annual rainfall this year. The record is 65 inches, and if historic rainfall patterns hold, we will be at 62 to 63 inches. A toad strangler or two might easily push us over.
Good things can come from adversity, Cash noted, in his song "Five Feet High and Risin'" about creeks breaking their banks and flooding the crops, chickens sleeping in the willow trees and the rails having washed out.
"Looks like we'll be blessed with a little more rain," Cash sang.
What else can you say?
