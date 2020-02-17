Our view: Slow down, move over

Two recent events in Missouri ought to remind us of something we all know: Slow down for accident scenes. Move over when possible.
On Feb. 7, a tow truck driver in Springfield was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 65 during a service call.
A memorial was held last weekend in his honor, with more than 100 tow trucks, including some from Joplin, in the convoy.
If that isn't enough of a reminder, there's this:
On Feb. 12, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper had stopped to help a stranded motorist on Interstate 35 in northeast Missouri when his vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer. Thankfully, the trooper was not injured.
Missouri has a "Slow Down, Move Over" law that can be found on the highway patrol's website. The goal is a safe area for law enforcement, emergency vehicles and transportation workers performing official duties.
"Missouri’s Move Over law requires drivers to approach cautiously when an emergency vehicle displaying red or red and blue lights or a vehicle owned by the state highways and transportation commission displaying lighted amber or amber and white lights is stopped along the side of the road. Motorists must change lanes away from the emergency vehicle if they are on a multilane highway and can safely do so. If drivers can’t change lanes safely or they are on a two-lane highway, they must slow down while maintaining a safe speed so as not to impede other traffic. A violation can result in fines and/or imprisonment."
Tow truck drivers, highway patrol officers and other emergency responders are out in all kinds of weather, often in the midst of bumper-to-bumper and 80 mph traffic, risking their lives.
If we slow down and move over, accidents like these don't have to happen.
