October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a campaign that dates to 1981. It's often a month when domestic abuse survivors talk publicly about their experiences, when women's shelters and other charities across the country host lectures, conferences and activities to let people in their community know about the issue.
But in order to truly make a difference, we should move beyond simple awareness to speaking out ourselves against domestic violence and speaking in support of survivors.
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
An average of 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services or contraction of sexually transmitted diseases.
Domestic abuse isn't just physical; it's not only a black eye on a victim. It can also be sexual, emotional, verbal or financial in nature. It encompasses all kinds of behaviors that abusers use to control their victims: controlling a household's money, sabotaging birth control methods, cruelty to animals, demeaning the victim, jealousy, possessiveness, unpredictability.
We'll be the first to speak out loud and clear here: We cannot and should not tolerate domestic violence in our community. It costs our employees millions of paid work days annually and our economy billions of dollars. It fractures families and destroys lives.
Let's make 2019 the year where we collectively stand up and say no to domestic violence. Volunteer at your local shelters — Lafayette House in Joplin or Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, Kansas — or ask them what their current needs are. Teach your teens and young adults how to understand and build healthy relationships. Contact your lawmakers and ask them to support legislation that affects victims and survivors of violence, such as the Violence Against Women Act.
And if you are experiencing abuse from a partner: It is not your fault. There are people here in this community who are available to help you.
For anonymous, confidential help 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Locally, Lafayette House can be reached at 417-782-1772 or 800-416-1772. Safehouse Crisis Center can be reached at 800-794-9148 or 888-320-7218.
