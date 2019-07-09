Consequential decisions involving several Joplin elementary schools, district finances and historic neighborhoods are needed.
If you want to be heard, now is the time.
The Joplin Board of Education is considering a proposal to combine Columbia and West Central elementary schools at a new location, preferably in northwest Joplin. The cost is nearly $20 million, and it will involving finding 10 or so acres.
The board also has heard a recommendation to build an addition on to Kelsey Norman Elementary School and get rid of mobile units. The cost for that is nearly $3 million.
Is this what we want for our children?
The Joplin School District’s long-term facilities committee recently recommended Joplin build a new combined school for Columbia and West Central that will accommodate 450 students.
But what will this mean for children? For taxpayers? For neighborhoods that surround these schools?
We’ll have a better idea at the end of this week, after the Joplin School District completes six community forums. The sessions are at:
• 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today in the West Central Elementary School safe room, 1001 W. Seventh St.
• 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Irving Elementary School library, 2901 S. McClelland Blvd.
• 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday in the Columbia Elementary School safe room, 610 W. F St.
Each of these is an opportunity see the challenges facing older schools, such as Columbia and West Central, and the opportunity with a new, larger school, such as Irving.
We’ve given preliminary endorsement to the plan, but we want to hear more ... need to hear more. We encourage everyone with an interest in these questions — and that’s all of us — to attend one or more of the sessions, bringing questions, concerns and perspectives.
Doing nothing is not an option for the schools, and shouldn’t be an option for us, either.
