Tuesday was a good day for public school proposals in Southwest Missouri.
Voters in Joplin overwhelmingly approved a $25 million bond issue that will fund the construction of a new elementary school at Dover Hill to replace Columbia and West Central schools as well as an expansion of Kelsey Norman Elementary School. The measure needed 57.14% to pass, and it received a whopping 79% approval from voters.
An approval rating of 79% is amazing and almost unheard of for most public school districts. Just look at Joplin's own history: An April 2012 bond issue of $62 million to rebuild schools destroyed by the 2011 tornado was approved narrowly, at 57.68% — just over that 57.14% threshold. And a $57.3 million bond issue in 2007 that resulted in new middle schools in East and South and the renovation of North was approved at 59.3%.
"This is the most resounding vote that Joplin Schools has had in my 47 years of watching it," said Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent for business services, of Tuesday's vote.
Congratulations to the students, teachers and staff in Joplin who will benefit from this improvement, and many thanks to voters who recognized the need for a new school in their community. Your support for your schools is extremely valuable and appreciated.
But Joplin wasn't the only school district that fared well on election day. Elsewhere in Southwest Missouri, voters supported public K-12 education.
• Support for a $10 million bond issue submitted by the Carthage School District was strong. That project will expand and renovate the Carthage Technical Center, and residents there passed the measure with 65% of the vote.
• The margin was narrower in Neosho, but voters still said yes to building upgrades, including a new performing arts center, field house, locker room renovations and safe rooms, as well as improved teacher and staff salaries. The measure asked for a 39-cent levy increase, and it passed with 50.76% of the vote.
• And the Mount Vernon School District's Proposition MVS, which sought a number of security and safety upgrades for its schools through a 35-cent levy increase, was approved with 65.6% of the vote.
In speaking with the Globe on Wednesday morning, Lankford noted the strong support for these proposals by voters across the board.
"It's a great statement of public education in Southwest Missouri," he told us.
Indeed. Public education is one of the best investments in our community that we can make, and voters across this region on Tuesday made the right call. Congratulations to all.
