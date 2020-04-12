There's no denying that families are dealing with a lot these days.
Children are home from school as all in-person classes have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps both parents are working from home. Stay-at-home orders are limiting families' abilities to get out and about. Throw in out-of-stock supplies at local grocery stores and the general unease of the new coronavirus, and our community is experiencing a volatile mix of stressors.
We know things are tense right now.
But don't take your frustrations out on your children.
Unfortunately, there's a very real chance that some children in our own neighborhoods will suffer at home during the pandemic. In our front-page story today, we spoke with experts at local nonprofits who work with vulnerable children, and they all told us the same thing — that child abuse and neglect aren't likely to decline during a crisis, but calls to state and national hotlines about suspected abuse and neglect will.
Why? Because children aren't currently in contact with most of the people they would regularly see who are mandated reporters of abuse — teachers, principals, school counselors, doctors, dentists and day care workers, for example.
So again, we say, stay calm at home, even when things are rough, and don't allow your children to become the next victims.
Remember these tips from pediatric specialists at the Cleveland Clinic:
• Try not to bring stress into the home. Talk to friends, your spouse or your coworkers to defuse stress.
• Seek opportunities for fun. Choose activities to do with your children that will make you and them happy.
• Relax and recharge. Take some time for yourself every day to "reset" as a parent, and get a good night's sleep.
• Ask for help when you need it, and connect with other parents when possible.
April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we can all do our part. If you're a parent, keep your cool. And if you see something, say something. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453), and the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 1-800-392-3738.
It's up to all of us to take care of our children.
