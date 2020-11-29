Ludicrous.
That's the word — the first printable word, anyway — that came to mind when we learned of recall petitions targeting the six members of the Joplin City Council who support mask mandates.
Our advice: Ignore the petitions.
The fact is, the six have science on their side. Not only do masks work, but mask mandates work.
We also tried it the anti-maskers' way, for three months, and it was a failure. We went from fewer than 500 cases in the city limits of Joplin and 21 deaths, when Joplin rescinded its first mandate, to more than 3,000 cases and 60 deaths, when we implemented the second mandate. We went from 38 patients in Freeman and Mercy to nearly 100, with the health care system approaching its limits. We reached the point where Newton County officials, acting at the request of area hospitals, were weighing the need for a mobile morgue.
Put that in your petition.
Unfortunately, it looks like Joplin is going to have to go it alone.
Neither Jasper nor Newton County (despite the mobile morgue conversation) have moved forward on a mask requirement, and none of the surrounding communities is likely to do it, either. It was especially disheartening to see the mayor of Carthage thwart the will of the community, given that:
• Carthage's elected representatives, in a 6-4 vote, saw the need for a mask requirement.
• Carthage's neighbor — Joplin — is asking for help. "COVID-19 is a regional health crisis," Mayor Ryan Stanley wrote recently in these pages. "It needs to be addressed with a regional response."
• The medical community is stressed and worried about what's coming.
“Your hospital is full,” Scott Watson, administrator of Mercy Hospital Carthage, told the Carthage City Council last week.
Look for it to get worse — not better.
"I need to tell you how drastic that is," Watson said. "I’ve only been in this business since 2008, but I’ve never seen anything remotely shadowing the amount of despair that is in front of us. ... The data indicates to me today that in the next two weeks, particularly the second week in December, the number of beds that we’re going to have to find for COVID patients is going to increase in the range between 50 and 60 between Mercy Joplin, Freeman Health System and us. I don’t know where they’re going to come from, I don’t know where we’re going to put them. We’ll find a place, it may be a hallway. ... Do you remember back when we were all yelling at the table because we knew health care rationing under 'Obamacare,' we all threw our hands up in the air and said, 'Oh no!' 'Oh no!" I have news for you: Health care rationing is occurring right now in the state of Missouri. I spoke to the nurse face to face in a little rural hospital in Missouri, and there was a 50-year-old man with a BiPAP machine on, struggling to survive. There was a 30-year-old man who had a better chance. They took the machine off the 50-year-old and put it on the 30-year-old. That’s health care rationing, and that’s where we’re heading."
Yet Mayor Dan Rife announced he would not sign the ordinance, effectively killing it.
“I think it’s an overstep,” Rife said of the proposed ordinance.
We think the mayor overstepped — and we urge him to reconsider.
