Today is a day we should pause and remember.
It was 75 years ago today that the war ended.
"I have received this afternoon a message from the Japanese government," Harry Truman began in an announcement late in the afternoon on Aug. 14, 1945. "... I deem this reply a full acceptance of the Potsdam Declaration, which specifies the unconditional surrender of Japan."
The Associated Press account that ran in newspapers nationwide summed it in a single sentence: "The second world war, history's greatest flood of death and destruction, ended tonight with Japan's unconditional surrender."
Joplin erupted.
"Joplin staged a noisy and tumultuous celebration," the Globe reported of the events that night. The celebration included errant gunfire from a group trying to shoot out lights, and a shot struck and killed a Webb City woman who was visiting her parents in Joplin. A Crowder soldier in Springfield also died "of injuries apparently suffered during the VJ celebration."
"Last night's bedlam was touched off by President Truman's announcement. ... Within a matter of minutes carloads of wildly cheering celebrators headed for the business district and the lid was off," the Globe wrote.
At the height of the celebration, a truck rolled up to the intersection of Fourth and Main streets and Hideki Tojo, a Japanese general and prime minister, was hanged in effigy from a stoplight. Three years later, he would be hanged in fact as a war criminal.
The crowd downtown that night was estimated at several thousand.
The next day, revelry gave way to solemnity, a time for thanksgiving and a remembrance of the cost. Businesses and mines closed while churches opened, with many people participating in 10 a.m. services throughout the city, organized by the Joplin Ministerial Alliance.
"Many of the churchgoers were relatives of soldiers wounded, captured or killed during the war. Some stood with tears in their eyes as they prayed," the News Herald reported.
Although the war was over, reports of American casualties, including deaths of area residents who had been involved in the fighting overseas, would keep coming in for days and weeks.
Today, we remember those who died and those who served, and we urge Americans to be thankful for their sacrifice and to pray that we never experience anything like that flood of death and destruction again.
