The Joplin metro area blew past two somber milestones Tuesday.
We hit our 7,000th case of COVID-19 in Jasper and Newton counties since the pandemic began. It was around Sept. 9 that we crossed the 4,000 threshhold — 41 days ago — meaning that we are adding cases at the rate of more than 70 per day.
We also hit our 100th death from COVID-19 in the two-county area. Back on Sept. 9, the Joplin metro area had recorded 63 deaths, meaning we have added 37 deaths in the last 41 days.
Nearly a death a day now.
A study that came out last week predicted the nation will hit 400,000 deaths by the end of the year — well on our way to the 675,000 deaths recorded during the deadliest pandemic in the nation's history, in 1918.
"Cases are increasing. ... Cases are increasing and we're seeing this happen because we're getting colder weather and we're losing that natural social distancing that happens from being out of doors. And people are getting tired. ... Please — my message to the American people, please practice those three W's. Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your face coverings when you can't watch your distance."
That was the warning Sunday morning on "Meet the Press" from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
"We're seeing an increase in cases in states, whether red or blue or open or closed."
He offered some encouragement: "But the point is we're so close. Hang in there with us. We are so close. We are weeks away from monoclonal antibodies for you, for safe and effective vaccines. We need to bridge to that day, so please just give us a bit more time of your individual, responsible behavior. ..."
"The Pfizer CEO just announced that ... by the end of November, he thinks they may be submitting an application for a vaccine 10 months after this pandemic hit our shores. This is incredible. ... We ought to be celebrating and have a great sense of optimism for, but also a recommitment. Bridge to that date, bridge to that date."
On "Face the Nation," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said the bridge may take longer crossing. He also said it's unlikely that a vaccine will be available to the general population until well into 2021.
"We're going to have to endure this wave of spread right now," Gottlieb said. Hospitalizations are rising in 42 states, and 45 states have expanding epidemics.
"There's really no backstop against the spread that we're seeing," he said, adding that this is the "most difficult phase of this epidemic."
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report this week warning that nursing homes in the United States could see a third spike of new COVID-19 cases due to community spread among the general population.
The "most difficult phase of the pandemic" is not the time to falter. How long we need to ride this out remains to be seen, but until then, we must double down on what Azar called "those three W's."
