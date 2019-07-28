New research is out about online abuse among this country's young people, and the results are sobering and worrisome.
There's a rise in cyberbullying nationwide, with three times as many girls reporting being harassed online or by text message than boys, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Department of Education's research and data branch.
The survey showed about 20%, or one in five students, reported being bullied, ranging from rumors or being excluded to threats and physical attacks, in the 2016-17 school year, The Associated Press reported last week. Cyberbullying reports increased significantly from the survey that had been conducted two years earlier, from 11.5% to 15.3%.
Broken down by gender, 21% of girls in middle and high school reported being bullied online or by text message in the 2016-17 school year, compared with less than 7% of boys. That's also up from the previous survey.
This is unacceptable. Our youths should be focusing on their schoolwork, developing friendships, discovering who they are and what makes them tick, exploring their community. They should not have to deal with online bullies making fun of their outfits, at best, or threatening them harm, at worst.
There are many entities already trying to address this problem. Schools are increasingly adding lessons about "soft skills," such as conflict resolution and social-emotional recognition, to their curriculum. Some social media platforms also are taking baby steps; Instagram, for example, recently introduced a feature that flags potentially offensive comments or photos and asks users if they're sure they want to post them.
But ultimately, it's up to us — as adults living and working alongside them in their own community, as their parents, teachers, coaches, pastors, neighbors — to stop this and model good behavior ourselves.
Disagree with someone on Facebook? Think that person on Twitter needs to be put in their place? Not liking an acquaintance's selfie on Instagram? It's too easy to fire off a negative comment from the convenience of our smartphones, send it into the ether of the social media world and never once stop to think about the effect it might have on the recipient.
But we know we can and should behave better. Let's all step away from social media and work these issues out in person with civility and respectfulness. Or, better yet, maybe we should learn that often the best way to interact with others is in not speaking at all. Remember what your mother always said? "If you can't say something nice, then say nothing."
We must fix our own online behaviors first, and then let's expect our young people to do the same. We owe it to them to set the right example and set them up for success.
