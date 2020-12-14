Our union is in peril.
Civic engagement is a virtue — or it should be. More people voted in our most recent election than ever before. People care passionately about public issues big and small and local, state and national.
Yet vitriol in public discourse is exploding. Social media, tribalism and the political tactic of demonizing opponents all feed a deep distrust. Anger and fear are boiling over into violence that is dangerous and can be deadly.
This isn’t just about the presidential election and transition.
Portions of our community are bristling over mask mandates. We’ve seen disruptive outbursts in city council meetings that required reminders and even removals under the rules of decorum. We’ve seen attacks on community leaders over public statements intended to advance our community or protect its residents. Each side demeans those who disagree. Too many — without evidence — characterize opponents as having nefarious motives.
Where is this leading? Will Americans reject violent rhetoric and violence in politics?
Hopefully. But a recent analysis in Politico finds research data shows many think violence for political ends is justified.
“Our research ... shows an upswing in the past few months in the number of Americans — both Democrats and Republicans — who said they think violence would be justified if their side loses the upcoming presidential election,” the October report stated.
Studies found 1 in 3 Americans who identify as Democrat or Republican now believe that violence could be justified to advance their party's political goals. About 1 in 5 Americans with a strong political affiliation are ready now to endorse violence if the other party wins the presidency.
We are seeing that in action. Officials in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin are subject to threats or harassment. For example:
A Georgia poll worker had to go into hiding after a video falsely claiming he discarded ballots went viral.
Vermont officials received a voice message threatening them with “execution by firing squad.”
Armed protesters have surrounded buildings where workers were counting ballots, and an armed group menaced Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and her family in their home, shouting threats and obscenities.
A Missouri elected official, Cole County Assessor Christopher D. Estes, replied to a social media post by Georgia state Sen. Elena Parent. "What you have done is to enable a coup. Illegally removing a legally elected President. Pretty sure that is called treason. Punishable by death," Estes wrote.
Unfortunately, examples are abundant.
It is time for local, state and national leaders to denounce the violence. Things are about to boil over. Let’s lower the temperature. We must refuse to fuel the fire.
Offer a measure of grace to your fellow Americans. Grant that, though we may disagree, most are trying to act in our republic’s best interest.
Let’s seek that “more perfect union.”
