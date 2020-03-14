It takes a village to raise a child, and two local groups deserve a shoutout for their recent efforts to help raise up the children in their community.
First up is the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, whose members are from the Islamic Society of Joplin, the United Hebrew Congregation, South Joplin Christian Church and St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. The coalition last weekend held a bake sale and luncheon to benefit the Joplin School District’s Feed Every Eagle program, which helps pay students’ meal debt.
No child should have to settle for a peanut butter sandwich and milk instead of a hot lunch, which sometimes is the case when there is a bill to be paid. It’s not the child’s fault — and for a parent who’s in the unfortunate position of having to choose between paying a lunch bill or paying for something equally necessary, such as a medical or utility bill, then there’s no blame there either — but the children are the ones on the raw end of that deal.
Next up is Bright Futures Carthage, which launched a Vision 20/20 campaign to test the vision of all students in the district for free. The device used for the screening was purchased with a grant from the Carthage Community Foundation, and Bright Futures continues to fundraise for the campaign.
The benefits to pupils also should be obvious: Children will learn better when they can see what’s being written on the smartboard, when they can study their multiplication tables without getting a headache from eye strain and when they’re not struggling to decipher one cursive letter from the next.
These two groups are trying to fill in the gaps in services to ensure that every child is able to come to school ready to learn. By tackling pupils’ ability to eat and see, they’re covering two major barriers to academic success. Kudos to them for seeing a need and addressing it.
But they can’t do it alone.
There’s room for you to join the village. If you’d like to help, start by reaching out to your local school. Connect with the principal there and see where your services might be needed. Some schools perhaps need supplies for science experiments, for example, while others might benefit from volunteer hours.
Together, we can make sure our children are set up for success in school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.