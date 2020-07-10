The highest court in the land spoke with one voice this week, and it is something worth celebrating.
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.
When so many bemoan the divided nature of public life and politics in the United States, to have a unanimous decision out of the court feels significant.
The nonpartisan outcome is even more significant because the decision affirms the importance of the popular vote enshrined in laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the states’ popular-vote winner.
Electors almost always cast their ballots for the candidate they’re sent to support. But in recent presidential elections, there have been efforts to sway electors to vote independently. The court’s decision came in lawsuits filed by three Hillary Clinton electors in Washington state and one in Colorado who refused to vote for her despite her popular vote win in both states in 2016. In 2016, there were 10 faithless electors in all, including a fourth in Washington, a Democratic elector in Hawaii and two Republican electors in Texas.
The Electoral College has a complex history. It got off to a rocky start, with problems that snarled two elections in America’s early years leading to the adoption of the 12th Amendment that revised the rules of the system. Five times since the popular vote for presidential candidates has been recorded, including 2016, the Electoral College has installed a president who fell short of his opponent in the popular vote. The ruling leaves the potential for that unchanged. The system is frequently complained about, especially by the side that comes up short in the presidential race. The ruling does not address efforts to bind electors to the winner of the national popular vote.
Regardless of your stance on the Electoral College itself, one of its primary effects has been to make presidential elections less one nationwide race and more like 50 statewide races. The new ruling bolsters the role of the popular vote in each state, ensuring that electors sent to vote for the winner from the given states will do so. The decision ensures that the will of the people in those states will be honored.
It is good to see the highest court uphold the importance of balloting in each state and to bind the electors to their duty in determining who will sit in the highest office in the land.
It is a win for our representative democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.