There’s talk about renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama after the late Congressman John Lewis.
Given that it was originally named after a man who was not just a Confederate officer and politician but also a grand dragon Klansman, who would object?
But if you want to really honor John Lewis — vote.
Vote today. Vote in November. Vote every chance you get.
On Bloody Sunday — March 7, 1965 — Lewis led 600 marchers across the bridge fighting so that Blacks could vote. In the century since the end of the Civil War, Blacks had been disenfranchised from voting, were terrorized when they tried and murdered when they wanted to register.
If John Lewis was willing to suffer and endure so much for the right to vote, how can we ignore what is asked of us today?
Take five minutes to watch the video of the flag-draped coffin of John Lewis borne by a team of horses across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time, and then ask yourself:
Are you really too busy to vote?
For his role that Sunday, Lewis was beaten by state troopers, who fractured his skull with a nightstick.
Are you really too inconvenienced to vote because you have to drive to the polling place, maybe wait in a short line?
Troopers used tear gas and stampeded on horseback through the demonstrators that day.
Do you really think this basic act of democracy doesn’t matter?
“I thought I saw death,” Lewis said. “I thought I was going to die on that bridge.”
Yet he kept coming on across that bridge.
Afterward, Lewis said: “I don’t understand how President (Lyndon) Johnson can send troops to Vietnam and cannot send troops to Selma to protect people whose only desire is to register to vote.”
We don’t understand how anyone who has the right to vote would show disdain for it.
There are things worth fighting and dying for.
John Lewis believed that. Honor him today. Vote!
