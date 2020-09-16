Drowning machines.
That’s what some people call the hydraulics created downstream by small, low head dams like the one on Shoal Creek north of Neosho, particularly after heavy rains.
A search through Globe archives turned up a number of fatalities at the Lime Kiln dam over the past 30 years, and a number of others who had to be rescued, were injured or who barely escaped tragedy.
“It’s a perfect killing machine,” one paddler told us.
That’s why we’re elated to see a plan in the works to modify the hazard, a plan that also should be good for wildlife.
The dam was built to pool water for the city of Neosho, with an intake pipe that draws water to a nearby treatment plant, but that can be preserved while mitigating the hazard.
The plan calls for building a rock ramp on the downstream side, creating a gentle slope. The rocks would fill in the drop-off, creating a moderate rapid that would extend for about 220 feet downstream.
A public comment period will close on Sept. 28, according to Scott Hamilton, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is working with state and local officials on the modification.
Go to https://www.fws.gov/midwest/es/ec/NRDA/MoTriState/index.html to read the draft restoration plan.
Besides removing a longtime hazard, the plan would benefit wildlife. Shoal Creek is home to a variety of mussel species that are in decline, and dams like the one at Lime Kiln are part of the problem. Mussels in their juvenile stages attach to the gills of fish, allowing populations of mussels to disperse upstream and down, but dams act as a barrier to fish migration, and limit the ability of mussels to build new populations.
“The proposed restoration project will allow the aquatic biological community, which has been injured by releases of hazardous substances associated with past mining practices, to become more resilient by increasing the genetic diversity that will come as a result of reuniting the separated populations,” according to the draft restoration plan put together by USFWS and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
We welcome the plan, and the project, and think this will be another important step to improving Shoal Creek, which is a valuable natural and recreation resource for Neosho, Joplin and all of Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.