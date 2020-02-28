On March 16, Joplin will have a permanent city manager for the first time in a year, and the new hire looks like a good fit.
To Nick Edwards: As a native son returning home, welcome. You will start as the city manager on March 16. The city’s health department director, Dan Pekarek, has been working as the interim city manager. Though Pekarek has served well, interim leaders are necessarily limited in what they can accomplish. We look forward to your vision and leadership as you step into the position.
Knowing you grew up in Joplin and graduated from Missouri Southern State University provides assurance that you have significant history with our community. We value that. We are pleased to know that you see Joplin is growing and changing. We were encouraged when you said, "I think Joplin is on the verge now of a lot of growth right now. It seems like it is exploding. It seems like the community is very passionate about improving quality of life, improving opportunity, and that's something I have background in and I think that's something I can help the city with."
Your academic and professional credentials are solid. We look forward to your tenure and would like to know more about your vision for our community.
As you start your tenure, we offer a few things to consider as you take up the reins of city leadership.
Joplin has overcome much and is in a time of transition. Repairs, rebuilding projects and the recovery funds that made them possible after the 2011 tornado are largely done. Voters recently approved a sales tax that corrects the chronically underfunded pension plan for public safety workers, but the city is faced with stagnant sales tax revenue as more shopping moves online and voters have declined to approve comparable use taxes for online purchases. Your vision is needed to shape the city’s new focus for revenue and growth.
We urge you to not lean heavily on financial incentives and tax increment financing districts as you seek to grow our economy. There are numerous TIF districts in the area already, and the community is appropriately reluctant to create more.
There are initiatives underway to shape an arts district downtown and to connect trails across the city. We have seen quality of life improve as creatives are increasingly integrated into the fabric of our community. We believe those are necessary elements in attracting the workforce essential to continued growth, and we are delighted that you have said you can build on those things. Much of Joplin’s personality grows out of its downtown, and you should continue to rebuild and renew our core.
We hope you also have a vision for Main Street and Seventh Street as gateways to the city. Certainly, improvements can be made to help us put on our best face as visitors enter Joplin.
Seventh Street is also our Route 66 connection, and we believe there are opportunities to encourage lawmakers to designate the highway as a national historic trail or even as a new kind of national park. Consider ways to enlist their help.
We must build on Joplin’s successes in time of transition. It is a time for insight and reimagining.
We look forward to seeing what you can do.
