It’s the end of an era at Missouri Southern State University, and one that we need to acknowledge.
After nearly 35 years as a faculty member and host of the “Newsmakers” interview program, Judy Stiles has retired.
She hosted and helped produce 52 weekly shows a year without airing a rerun. Over the course of more than 1,300 aired episodes, she’s “put a human perspective on history” through interviews with people including Republican Congressman Gene Taylor, Missouri lawmaker Richard Webster, actor Dennis Weaver, NASA astronaut and Carthage native Janet Kavandi, broadcaster Judy Woodruff and St. Louis Cardinals World Series MVP David Freese.
Stiles also taught countless Missouri Southern students through the years how to report and write, how to conduct interviews and how to produce TV shows. She told us she’s most thankful for those students because they brought her where she is today.
But we’re thankful to Stiles for her unwavering dedication to her craft, for her professionalism and her desire to inform her community of the people, issues and events that were important. Enjoy your retirement.
Vaccine news
Although most of the news this week was dominated by political events, there was some encouraging news on the COVID-19 front.
New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech can still work against a mutated coronavirus, such as two variants discovered in Britain and South Africa that are believed to be more contagious.
Meanwhile, the CEO of Moderna, the company that has produced the other COVID-19 vaccine currently being administered in the U.S., recently suggested that the vaccine may prevent infection for years.
Of course, both of these claims have yet to be thoroughly researched and vetted. But if they prove to be true, that will be welcome news to Americans weary of the coronavirus and its dangers. And they offer a glimmer of hope that the vaccines will do some good in restoring a sense of normalcy to our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.