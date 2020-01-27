It is time to stand up and be counted.
A census of the United States is required every 10 years by the Constitution. The 2020 census is underway, and much depends on obtaining an accurate count.
There are those who don’t want everyone to be counted and who work to undermine the census, mostly with disinformation aimed at distorting the count through fear-mongering and intimidation. Those efforts must not succeed.
First, the census numbers determine how many representatives each state has in the U.S. House, which also helps to determine the number of electors each state has in the Electoral College. Redistricting decisions are based on the data. An accurate count is vital to determine we are properly represented.
Information collected during the census is used for many other important purposes. The count is the basis for the allocation of federal funding. An accurate count ensures that our tax dollars return to communities to fund programs to help area residents, including to our schools and to groups such as veterans and seniors. More than $675 billion is given to states and cities each year based on census data. A city loses an estimated $1,300 for each person not counted in the census, according to Ashley Micklethwaite, the Joplin liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Joplin City Council appointed a local nonprofit organization, One Joplin, led by Micklethwaite, to enlist community groups to encourage people to participate in the census. One Joplin has formed the Complete Count Committee for Joplin.
Efforts to influence the results of the census have the goal of distorting the count to shift political power or to change the flow of benefits. For example, a successful attempt to hinder the count could alter redistricting. Efforts to change the count of senior citizens, veterans, the homeless, racial minorities or immigrants could affect decisions regarding federal allocations for years to come.
Misleading information about where or how to participate in the census, efforts to portray the census as meaningless or to paint nonparticipation as a form of civil disobedience may pop up.
Google reports it is trying to curb the spread of hoaxes on both its search engine and on YouTube. Facebook said it is working to shut down false census information, but efforts to suppress the count are already underway. An editorial board member has received a Facebook Messenger shared post warning that robbers were scamming their way into people’s homes by asking to check identification for the census. The Associated Press reported the hoax more than a month ago, and Census Bureau officials have scrambled to get the misleading posts removed — but people are still sharing them. Lies are hard to stop.
How do we make sure we are counted? Check information you receive against trusted sources. Don’t spread scary posts without verifying them. Most importantly, fill out your census information regardless of these tactics.
“Every household will have the option of responding online, by mail or by phone,” Micklethwaite said. “Any of those is OK. It’s just important to complete it."
