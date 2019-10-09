Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce some hail. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.