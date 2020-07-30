Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.