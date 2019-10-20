Paula Baker: Joplin Humane Society deserves support

Almost everyone who knows me knows I have two beagles, Junior and Honey. When I hold them in my arms and look into their eyes, I see beloved members of my family. My husband, Gene, and I have had beagles for most of our lives together, and our son, Austin, loves animals with all his heart. We wish every pet had a loving family, but unfortunately, many dogs and cats don’t have homes — that’s why we support the Joplin Humane Society.
Have you ever adopted a dog or a cat? If so, you know the joy of rescuing an animal who “furever” showers you with affection and gratitude. All pets offered for adoption by JHS have been spayed or neutered and have had their vaccinations. You can pick out a pet that fits your personality and your home.
In addition to providing a steady stream of adorable, adoptable pets, JHS also helps lost animals find their humans. If you’ve ever had a cat who bolted out the door or a dog who jumped a 6-foot fence while you weren’t looking, then you know the anguish of worrying about the safety and whereabouts of your lost companion. To help reunite pets with their people, JHS shares photos of found pets on social media and holds them until their families can claim them.
Housing, feeding and caring for a large number of dogs and cats — along with the occasional rabbit, horse or pot-bellied pig — is a year-round endeavor. Sometimes, the precious animals that wind up at JHS have been badly abused or need medical attention and JHS finds them veterinary care, medicine and a place to recover. It takes a great deal of resources to keep the shelter going — monetary donations and the gift of time.
Volunteers fulfill a wide range of needs, from foster care to exercise. Often, a mama and her babies need a quiet place to stay — a foster home — until the pups or kittens are weaned and ready for adoption. Other times, babies are abandoned without a mother, and they need to be bottle fed by a human until they’re old enough to eat on their own. Dogs living in a kennel always need fresh air, and some volunteers walk the dogs or jog with them and it really helps the dogs to get outside where they can run, jump and let loose.
JHS couldn’t function without the kind hearts of volunteers, and many people lend their hands for chores such as cleaning or laundry.
Did you know JHS washes and dries 1,200 pounds of laundry on an average day? You can volunteer in dozens of ways. Just call or visit Joplin Humane Society to explore the possibilities.
In 2018, JHS took in 9,365 animals — that’s almost 26 a day, seven days a week. As you can imagine, the shelter goes through tons of supplies, including pet food, kitty litter, fleece blankets, collars, toys, paper towels, liquid laundry detergent and more. I like to keep an eye on the JHS Facebook page because shelter workers often post a wish list of items needed there.
Business owners are great supporters of Joplin Humane Society. They’ve generously donated everything from lumber and nails to labor for building dog-walking trails.
There’s an ongoing need to replace dated equipment and maintain the facilities.
Do you know of a business that would like to get involved with Joplin Humane Society’s worthy mission?
Another way to help is to attend fundraisers throughout the year. These events are lots of fun. One of the biggest events is the Fur Ball, held in the spring. It’s a dinner gala with a live auction and a silent auction. Artists and businesses donate items to be sold, and it takes a battalion of volunteers to gather the donations, decorate the banquet hall and produce the program. Event sponsors are needed as well.
Gene and I contribute to JHS, and Austin pitches in too. Like other kids his age, Austin has dedicated birthday parties to JHS, and he has held fundraisers of his own. He set up a lemonade stand twice and raised more than $2,000.
Whatever you can do for Joplin Humane Society, I encourage you to give. Thousands of homeless dogs and cats depend on the kindness of volunteers and philanthropists.
By the way, you don’t have to give thousands of dollars to be a philanthropist — donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated.
Paula Baker is president and CEO of Freeman Health System and lives in Joplin.
