Grace under pressure — this is one of the qualities demonstrated by the people working in our hospitals each day.
At Freeman Health System, staff members from many departments have volunteered to help screen patients and staff for COVID-19 as they enter the building. They do it quickly and efficiently with a smile on their faces and in their voices as well. Our doctors, nurses and support staff continue tending to the needs of all patients — mothers delivering babies, people recovering from cancer, accident victims, those with depression and anxiety, and many others.
It’s not just at Freeman — people on the front lines everywhere, people such as police officers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, carry-out servers, delivery drivers and others put themselves and their loved ones at risk by taking care of you and me. Whenever you get the opportunity, please say thanks to them. Your words of gratitude could lift their spirits and mean more than you know.
I can’t imagine where we would be without the brave individuals who risk their own health to make sure that we have the healthcare, food, news, and safety we need to continue our day-to-day activities. These are the people we rely on most, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.
This is a stressful time for all of us. During my lifetime, we’ve endured several financial downturns, Vietnam, 9/11, wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and numerous ice storms and tornadoes, but I’ve never experienced anything like this pandemic.
The situation continues to evolve — in fact, change has become so pervasive that we now have, rather than a new normal, a “now” normal that shifts from day to day.
What can we do in face of this uncertainty?
How can we protect ourselves and those we love?
I would suggest we can be kind and follow the golden rule of “do unto others.”
When you need to go out for groceries, please make a list, keep your distance, get what you need and get out of there. Better yet, use drive-up service if it’s available, and pick up supplies for your elderly neighbors while you’re out. Whatever you do, please be nice about it. A simple smile can go a long way toward easing tension and making people feel more comfortable about the situation.
I know you know to wash your hands frequently and stay 6 feet away from other people. While we’ve heard these instructions over and over, it’s important for us to keep up our diligence because every time we go out we increase our risk of acquiring the virus and spreading it to others.
It’s especially important to keep our health care workers as safe as possible — when doctors and nurses develop symptoms, however mild, they are taken out of commission for at least 14 days so they don’t expose patients to the disease. Who replaces those doctors and nurses while they’re quarantined? That’s a good question. It’s up to all of us to keep them safe.
At this time, more than ever, we need to pull together and help each other. While it may not seem like much, staying home is the absolute best thing you can do to contribute to the fight against this disease. Many people who have contracted COVID-19 show no symptoms, so it’s important for everyone — even those of us who feel great — to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about hand washing, social distancing and staying home.
It’s the very best gift you can give to your community right now.
Paula Baker is president and CEO of Freeman Health System.
