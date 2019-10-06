Impeachment now figures prominently in our national life, its necessity being the most pressing, even existential, issue that has faced the country since the days of Abraham Lincoln.
We have a man who is mentally, temperamentally and ethically unfit to hold the job he holds as leader of our country, and a majority of Americans can see it, including a small but slowly increasing number of Republicans.
Just recently that same unfit man, whose ugly psychological tapestry is unraveling before our eyes, suggested — via a tweet during a long Twitter tirade — that a “civil war” would ensue if he were lawfully impeached. He also suggested that the intelligence community whistleblower or his sources ought to be executed by the state for daring to point out that our president “is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”
Trump also tweeted that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, ought to be “questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” and he backed that up the next day with more lies about Schiff, followed by an absurd question: “Arrest for Treason?”
Of course, there are many more such ugly examples and many more to come.
Permit me the audacity to say that if impeachment by the House of Representatives is not the proper response to what we all have seen, are seeing, and will continue to see, then we are a most miserable republic and one doomed to fail eventually.
And permit me to say that if the standard for initiating impeachment is to wait until Republicans in Congress find some semblance of honor and loyalty to the country and its Constitution — and thus allow this madness to continue unrebuked for another long and bleak year — then again, we have a republic we cannot hope to keep. Arguing, as some do, that impeachment will too much divide the country unless it is bipartisan is to ignore what not impeaching Trump would mean in terms of division if and most certainly when that always-elusive and ever-illusive bipartisanship doesn’t come.
But it is even worse than that. We have a host of young people watching what the “adults” are doing at this moment. If what Trump represents is officially tolerated, contrary to our Constitution and traditions, contrary to any concept of honor and loyalty to them, then we have no reason to expect that those young people, when they inherit as mature adults the mess and mockery Trump has made of our democracy and its institutions, will have enough residual honor for or loyalty to the country left to kindle a blazing and healthy patriotism sufficient to keep this experiment going. Cynicism will win the day.
That is what makes this moment so dangerous. That is what makes inaction so dangerous. That is what makes waiting for some mythical “Kumbaya” bipartisanship, which somehow is supposed to arise from a cowardly, hopelessly compromised, and ethically rudderless Republican Party in Congress, so dangerous. To wait — to hesitate — is to give veto power over our national ethics, our national sense of honor and loyalty, over our very republic, to those immoral or amoral souls who know no honor or loyalty, or whose sense of honor and loyalty is limited to raw political power, to tax cuts and judgeships, or God forbid, to a former TV star who now reigns over a personality cult.
In the end, it is quite unlikely that impeachment will result in Trump’s removal, even though such a lawful and morally necessary excision would be the best outcome for the country, for maintaining our constitutional integrity. But it would be a tribute to cowardice if the fight is not undertaken because the outcome is in doubt, because the country would remain divided, because bipartisanship is an old dream that won’t come true in time to rescue us from this crisis.
If one of our national political parties abandons the battlefield in the fight for our democracy and its endurance, that is tragic enough. If both parties do so, that is fatal.
R. Duane Graham lives in Joplin.
