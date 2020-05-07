Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.