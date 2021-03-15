The American Legion was born during a global pandemic.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 50 million people died worldwide of an influenza outbreak that was first identified in 1918, spread rapidly in 1919 and continued into 1920. An estimated 500 million people — one-third of the global population — was infected.
The doughboys of World War I suffered greatly. Early traces of the outbreak appeared at Camp Funston, Kansas. In 1918, more than 121,000 sailors and U.S. Marines were admitted to U.S. Navy hospitals for influenza. It is estimated that the disease caused many of the 63,114 nonbattle deaths of U.S. service members during World War I.
Yet, out of the ashes of what was then the deadliest war in world history, and in the midst of what is still the worst flu pandemic ever known, came an organization that was devoted to, among other things, mutual helpfulness. These veterans had experienced trench and chemical warfare, earth-shattering artillery, dysentery, cholera and typhoid. They watched many of their closest comrades die before the nation’s preeminent World War I organization would even come to be.
Yet it did come to pass, in Paris, France, March 15-17, 1919. This new organization of American Veterans of the Great War would later develop a constitution with a preamble pledging to promote peace and goodwill on Earth.
Joplin’s Robert S. Thurman Post 13 was launched in 1919, as well. The post was named after a Joplin soldier, Robert S. Thurman, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18. His father was a prominent attorney in Joplin. His father was asked by the war department if it could bestow an officer commission on his son. His father said that should be his son’s decision.
Robert, who was called Bob, by his buddies, also had the opportunity to go to West Point. Robert chose to remain in the enlisted ranks and stay with his battalion.
He was assigned to the engineer corps. Many in his battalion lost there lives in a major battle with the German army. Robert was struck by a mortar shell and killed. It was then fitting to name the local post after this young man.
In 2019, the nation’s largest and most respected veterans organization and Robert S. Thurman Post 13 both celebrated their centennial.
And now, during the current pandemic, the American Legion is answering its country’s call.
They are holding blood drives, serving in food pantries, delivering meals, doing buddy checks and making face masks.
More than 10,000 masks were sent to the Holyoke Soldiers Home in Massachusetts. It has been ravaged by COVID-19, which took the lives of 76 patients there.
So, on this special birthday, the American Legion is still proud to serve our communities, our state and our nation. Each of the members pledged an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, upon joining the service.
These oaths show who the veterans are to this day.
