In 1950, the temperature was minus-38 degrees in Korea as American forces were retreating to safety through the frozen Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War.
It was seven decades ago that Americans defended a far-off land that was under attack. For three years, they fought what many still call "the Forgotten War." Many times, they were outnumbered 10 to 1 when the Chinese entered the conflict. Only 385 out of 2,390 Army GIs escaped the battle without being killed, wounded or declared missing in action.
We are proud to honor not just those brave Korean War veterans but all who have served in the U.S. military since our country's founding.
Veterans serve to make life better for others. They preserve our freedom.
Not all veterans have seen war, but a common bond that they share is an oath in which they expressed their willingness to die defending this nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
In addition to foreign adversaries, many veterans have had to battle invisible threats to their mental health and well-being.
More than 20 veterans a day take their own lives. Only those who experienced war firsthand know why so many of these young men and women feel compelled to take such drastic and permanent measures.
The American Legion has instituted a Buddy Check program in which we encourage our members to regularly communicate with and check on our fellow veterans.
On this Veterans Day, tell a veteran that you appreciate them and that you are grateful for their service; they will appreciate that kind word more than you know.
If you know a veteran who has made the supreme sacrifice, remember the price that has been paid for our freedom and offer your support to loved ones left behind.
The sacrifice brought forth during wars is made mostly by our veterans. That does not mean others don't suffer. Civilians are often killed, and nobody understands sacrifice more than our Gold Star families.
Veterans Day is for all who served. While many veterans are humble, there is no such thing as insignificant military service member.
The American Legion is dedicated to remembering the legacy of all veterans because what these men and women have done for us matters to America. It matters to the people overseas who were liberated from tyranny because of the sacrifices of our military members. Today, any veteran who has an honorable discharge may become a member of the American Legion Post 13. Congress passed that bill this year to make it so.
From defeating communism, fascism and imperialism, to liberating slaves, keeping the peace during the Cold War and battling terrorism today, veterans have accomplished remarkable things throughout our nation's history.
When a member of Congress complains about the cost of compensating Vietnam War veterans for Agent Orange exposure, remind the lawmaker of the cost of being a veteran. Thankfully, Congress passed the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
Despite the sacrifices that nearly all veterans have made and the horrors that some have experienced, the overwhelming majority are proud to have served their country.
A 19th century British philosopher, John Stuart Mill, summed up the necessity of this special group of people when he wrote: "War is an ugly thing but not the ugliest of things. The decayed state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself."
God bless America, and God bless the veterans.
Richard Russell, of Joplin, is adjutant of American Legion Post 13 in Joplin.
