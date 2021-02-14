Richard von Glahn: Listen to workers, not executives, on wages

The editorial “Let communities, companies find out what works for them with minimum wage” (Globe, Feb. 4) was correct that Missouri voters took matters into our own hands to raise the minimum wage in 2018. What this editorial misses is the history that led to that decision and the attacks Missouri workers and voters have faced ever since.
In 2015, Kansas City and St. Louis both sought to raise the minimum wage. They did so in recognition of higher costs of living in their communities and the public health impacts that low wages have on their communities. While those problems are not unique to those cities, these city leaders decided to act.
Unfortunately, business groups led by the Missouri Restaurant Association and Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry sued to block these local actions. Legislators — including those from Joplin — rushed to pass legislation to preempt any local authority from raising wages or passing paid sick leave, fair scheduling, housing reform and other initiatives. Just as a local community was trying to do what was best for their community, business groups and their legislative allies worked to block it. When they failed in court, business groups took even more drastic action.
The final bill legislators passed in 2017 was to block local decision-making. After the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled that their 2015 actions could not actually preempt those cities' acts to raise wages, the legislature voted to simply overturn the local law. With no votes of support from either St. Louis City or Kansas City, legislators from communities such as Joplin voted to strip the authority of cities hundreds of miles away. That vote is disproportionately felt by Black workers, who make up a larger percentage of the workers who were slated to get a raise. The legislators voting for it were almost uniformly white.
On the day this law went into effect, Raise Up Missouri was launched to help raise wages for all Missourians. Thousands of Missourians from across the state set out to gather signatures to get an increase on the ballot. More than 500 small businesses joined our coalition because they knew that giving consumers more money to spend would benefit their bottom line. In November 2018, more than 62% of Missourians voted for the increase, including a majority in 145 out of 163 state House districts and 31 of 34 state Senate districts.The impact of these increases has been deeply felt by workers and families across our state, including rural counties where poverty rates are the highest in the state.
Of course, the story does not end there. Business groups wasted no time in appealing to their allies in the legislature to overturn the will of the voters. State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, now has a bill to overturn the increase that Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed two years ago.
Business groups in Missouri have shown they will work to keep wages low, even if it means undermining democracy. Companies that are raising wages are not doing so because of a sudden change of heart, but in response to the powerful movement of low-wage workers across the country demanding it. It is the right thing to do, but it is because of the power of workers organizing not the invisible hand of the market.
No one should live in poverty, yet that is still the reality for thousands of Missourians. Raising the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour hour will lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty, including many in Missouri. Missourians have shown we want that with our votes.
It is beyond time for businesses and legislators to listen and stop attacking us.
Richard von Glahn is policy director of Missouri Jobs with Justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.