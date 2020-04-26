Rob McNab: Let's keep doing our part, Joplin

I have been at the forefront of Joplin’s response to the pandemic for the past six weeks. I have been in uncountable meetings and worked entirely too many hours taking care of our community members who have been affected.
I have noticed some things I thought I would share.
Early on, I heard a lot of talk about, “Joplin should do this," or “the hospital should do that," or "the government should ...”
It seemed to me this was like the mysterious "they” I am always hearing about.
But here is the thing: WE are Joplin, WE are the hospital, WE are (a part) of our governance. We can’t shunt responsibility for a universal issue to a nonexistent “they."
We all have a role to play in getting to the best outcome possible. When I think about the people I consider heroes, they are those who step up to show ownership when others don’t. Now is a time when we need everyone to be a hero — to do for others, to think about the needs of others, to show the values that make us proud to be Americans.
Six weeks into this crisis, I am proud of so many of us stepping up to do what is needed. It is profound how generous we can be when it really counts. Having said that, I, like you, am getting tired of this new reality we are living in. I haven’t been to the gym in six weeks. I have had to FaceTime two birthdays (a 1-year-old grandson and a 21-year-old daughter). I haven’t been anywhere but work and home for so long that I am starting to forget what places look like. My poor wife wants a trip to the salon so badly.
Now is the time to remember why we are sacrificing. We are sacrificing for each other. We are being heroes for those who need us to be. We give to protect those who are at risk.
I am a healthy 49-year-old, and my children are blessed with good health. We are fortunate. But I look at my elderly father, who had to be on a ventilator for a week last year, and I think about his odds of doing well if he got the novel coronavirus. I think about our loved ones living in nursing homes who are so high-risk. I think about the 40,000 Americans who have lost their lives in the past few months. They are the ones who have truly sacrificed.
As Americans, we spend a lot of time talking about freedom and liberty. Those values of rugged individualism are near and dear to our hearts. What I hear less about is our responsibilities as Americans. I think this is the time to remain focused on our responsibility as Americans to each other.
It is that responsibility to others that defines heroes. It is why we love and respect nurses, police officers, firefighters, our military, and, I hope, doctors.
I’m hoping even though you and I are tired and we really want our normal lives back, we can keep focused on doing our part to keep us all safe and sound. Remember WE are the heroes this community needs.
Rob McNab is a Joplin physician.
